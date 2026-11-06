🐶 Gentle Seniors & a Silly Pittie Mix Need Homes in Winston Salem

Some very special Winston Salem dogs are hoping for a cozy couch and a loving family. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, these pups are ready to meet you.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Boxer mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Boxer mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived adoption)

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Winston Salem, NC)

About Chus:

Chus (pronounced like “juice”) was found abandoned at a local dog park after having puppies. She hadn’t been well cared for, but now she’s a “brand-new girl” — happy, silly, and determined to make everyone around her happy too.

Her listed talents include:

Napping like a pro

Giving lots of kisses (generous and unsolicited!)

(generous and unsolicited!) Enjoying short, enthusiastic walks followed by a good nap

followed by a good nap Politely accepting treats

She is crate-trained and described as easygoing and loving. If you’re looking for a sweet companion with a big heart and a fresh start, Chus may be your girl.

👉 Meet Chus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Miniature Poodle mix

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Miniature Poodle mix Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society

Phone: (336) 721-1303

About Coco:

Coco is a small senior Yorkie/Poodle mix who’s looking for a calm, loving home to enjoy her golden years. Her compact size and gentle breed mix make her a great match for someone wanting a quieter companion.

If you have a soft spot for seniors and a comfy lap to share, Coco could be the perfect little lady for you.

👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Miniature Poodle mix

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Miniature Poodle mix Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society

Phone: (336) 721-1303

About Sketch:

Sketch is another senior Yorkie/Poodle mix hoping for a peaceful home. With his small size and mellow senior status, he’s a good fit for someone who enjoys quiet company and gentle walks.

If you’d like to give an older dog a soft place to land, Sketch would love to meet you.

👉 Meet Sketch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Winston Salem, NC, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Call Forsyth Humane Society at (336) 721-1303 for Coco or Sketch, or use the contact form on Chus’s listing to reach her private owner. Sharing their links with friends and neighbors also helps them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.