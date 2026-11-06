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🐱 Sweet Winston-Salem Kittens Ready for Adoption Today
Three tiny kittens in Winston-Salem, NC are hoping to find loving homes. All are young Domestic Shorthair girls with a modest adoption fee and lots of potential to grow into wonderful companions.
Chinchilla
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society
- Phone: (336) 721-1303
Chinchilla is a soft gray/blue baby who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and years of companionship, she may be your match.
👉 Meet Chinchilla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Guinea Pig
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society
- Phone: (336) 721-1303
Guinea Pig is a tiny tortoiseshell kitten with a striking coat. She’s young, curious, and ready to bond with a family who will guide her through kittenhood and beyond.
👉 Meet Guinea Pig and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ferret
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society
- Phone: (336) 721-1303
Ferret is a baby brown tabby with classic stripes and big kitten eyes. She’s looking for a patient, caring home where she can feel safe and loved as she grows.
👉 Meet Ferret and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Winston-Salem, NC and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Forsyth Humane Society at (336) 721-1303 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.