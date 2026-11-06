🐱 Sweet Winston-Salem Kittens Ready for Adoption Today

Three tiny kittens in Winston-Salem, NC are hoping to find loving homes. All are young Domestic Shorthair girls with a modest adoption fee and lots of potential to grow into wonderful companions.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society

Phone: (336) 721-1303

Chinchilla is a soft gray/blue baby who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and years of companionship, she may be your match.

👉 Meet Chinchilla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society

Phone: (336) 721-1303

Guinea Pig is a tiny tortoiseshell kitten with a striking coat. She’s young, curious, and ready to bond with a family who will guide her through kittenhood and beyond.

👉 Meet Guinea Pig and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Forsyth Humane Society

Phone: (336) 721-1303

Ferret is a baby brown tabby with classic stripes and big kitten eyes. She’s looking for a patient, caring home where she can feel safe and loved as she grows.

👉 Meet Ferret and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Winston-Salem, NC and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Forsyth Humane Society at (336) 721-1303 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.