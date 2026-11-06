🐱 Playful Winston-Salem Kittens Ready to Join Your Family

Three tiny Toy Story–themed kittens are waiting in Winston-Salem, NC for someone to love them. All are young Domestic Shorthair cats with an adoption fee of $125 through Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation, Inc. (AARF).

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Cream or ivory

Cream or ivory Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation, Inc. (AARF)

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC Contact: (336) 768-7387

Forkie is a sweet cream-colored baby girl looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of purrs, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Forkie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Gray or blue / white

Gray or blue / white Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation, Inc. (AARF)

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC Contact: (336) 768-7387

Mr. Potato Head is a handsome gray-and-white boy with that classic kitten charm. He’s young, curious, and ready to bond with his new family.

👉 Meet Mr. Potato Head and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Cream or ivory

Cream or ivory Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation, Inc. (AARF)

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC Contact: (336) 768-7387

Jessie is a tiny cream-colored girl who’s just starting life and needs a gentle, caring home. She’s the perfect age to grow up with your family.

👉 Meet Jessie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Winston-Salem, please consider opening your home to one of these kittens. Call AARF at (336) 768-7387 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.