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Winston-Salem

🐱 Playful Winston-Salem Kittens Ready to Join Your Family

8 days ago

Three tiny Toy Story–themed kittens are waiting in Winston-Salem, NC for someone to love them. All are young Domestic Shorthair cats with an adoption fee of $125 through Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation, Inc. (AARF).

Forkie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hPHgl_1GoNCTIg00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Cream or ivory
  • Adoption Fee: $125
  • Shelter: Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation, Inc. (AARF)
  • Location: Winston-Salem, NC
  • Contact: (336) 768-7387

Forkie is a sweet cream-colored baby girl looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of purrs, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet Forkie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Mr. Potato Head

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJvnd_1GoNCTIg00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Gray or blue / white
  • Adoption Fee: $125
  • Shelter: Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation, Inc. (AARF)
  • Location: Winston-Salem, NC
  • Contact: (336) 768-7387

Mr. Potato Head is a handsome gray-and-white boy with that classic kitten charm. He’s young, curious, and ready to bond with his new family.
👉 Meet Mr. Potato Head and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Jessie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ziIiE_1GoNCTIg00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Cream or ivory
  • Adoption Fee: $125
  • Shelter: Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation, Inc. (AARF)
  • Location: Winston-Salem, NC
  • Contact: (336) 768-7387

Jessie is a tiny cream-colored girl who’s just starting life and needs a gentle, caring home. She’s the perfect age to grow up with your family.
👉 Meet Jessie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Winston-Salem, please consider opening your home to one of these kittens. Call AARF at (336) 768-7387 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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