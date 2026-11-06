undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Playful Winston-Salem Kittens Ready to Join Your Family
Three tiny Toy Story–themed kittens are waiting in Winston-Salem, NC for someone to love them. All are young Domestic Shorthair cats with an adoption fee of $125 through Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation, Inc. (AARF).
Forkie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream or ivory
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation, Inc. (AARF)
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Contact: (336) 768-7387
Forkie is a sweet cream-colored baby girl looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of purrs, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet Forkie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mr. Potato Head
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or blue / white
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation, Inc. (AARF)
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Contact: (336) 768-7387
Mr. Potato Head is a handsome gray-and-white boy with that classic kitten charm. He’s young, curious, and ready to bond with his new family.
👉 Meet Mr. Potato Head and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jessie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream or ivory
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation, Inc. (AARF)
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Contact: (336) 768-7387
Jessie is a tiny cream-colored girl who’s just starting life and needs a gentle, caring home. She’s the perfect age to grow up with your family.
👉 Meet Jessie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Winston-Salem, please consider opening your home to one of these kittens. Call AARF at (336) 768-7387 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.