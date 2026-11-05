🏭 Winston-Salem Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now

Winston-Salem’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like working with your hands and want steady, full-time work, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: Progress Rail, A Caterpillar Company

Location: Winston-Salem, NC (climate-controlled, state-of-the-art facility)

Type: Full-time, production hourly

Salary: Not listed (includes monthly production bonus + 401(k) 100% match up to 6%)

Work on locomotive engines and alternators: assemble, test, troubleshoot, and help train others. Benefits start day one, with strong retirement, PTO, and bonus programs for folks with mechanical skills and experience in manufacturing.

Employer: TekniPlex

Location: Winston-Salem, NC (non-climate-controlled facility)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:45am–3:00pm)

Salary: Not listed (offers a comprehensive benefits package and 401(k))

Support the slitter operator to keep production running: load material with an overhead hoist, set up knives and spacers, monitor quality, and handle packaging. Good fit if you’re comfortable on your feet, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady daytime hours.

Employer: Pepsi Bottling Ventures

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time, manufacturing maintenance

Salary: Not listed (includes PTO, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, life & disability, and more)

Keep Pepsi production lines running: perform preventive and repair maintenance, troubleshoot PLCs and three-phase electrical, and handle changeovers. Great for experienced industrial maintenance techs who want solid benefits and long-term stability.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.