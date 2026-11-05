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📅 Family story time for ages 0–5 (sensory-friendly)
7 days ago
📅 Cozy family story time for little ones
Bring your little one to Family Story Time: Got You Covered, a fun program for children ages 0–5.
Kids will enjoy:
- Stories and creative storytelling
- Music and movement
- Activities that are appropriate for sensory seekers
This week’s theme is blankets.
This program is designed for children and their accompanying adults. Drop-offs are not allowed, so please plan to stay and participate with your child.
For more information, call 910-483-7727, ext. 1361.
More Info: Family Story Time: Got You Covered | Cumberland Co...
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