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📅 Family story time for ages 0–5 (sensory-friendly)

7 days ago
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📅 Cozy family story time for little ones

Bring your little one to Family Story Time: Got You Covered, a fun program for children ages 0–5.

Kids will enjoy:

  • Stories and creative storytelling
  • Music and movement
  • Activities that are appropriate for sensory seekers

This week’s theme is blankets.

This program is designed for children and their accompanying adults. Drop-offs are not allowed, so please plan to stay and participate with your child.

For more information, call 910-483-7727, ext. 1361.

More Info: Family Story Time: Got You Covered | Cumberland Co...

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