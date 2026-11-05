📅 Family story time for ages 0–5 (sensory-friendly)

📅 Cozy family story time for little ones

Bring your little one to Family Story Time: Got You Covered, a fun program for children ages 0–5.

Kids will enjoy:

Stories and creative storytelling

Music and movement

Activities that are appropriate for sensory seekers

This week’s theme is blankets.

This program is designed for children and their accompanying adults. Drop-offs are not allowed, so please plan to stay and participate with your child.

For more information, call 910-483-7727, ext. 1361.