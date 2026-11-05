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Union County

High School Programs Expo on Dec. 5

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rg43k_1Go5PhOs00

Union County Public Schools will hold a High School Programs Expo on Dec. 5 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Union County Agricultural and Event Complex. Families can learn about UCPS College Readiness and UCPS Career Readiness programs by talking with teachers and school leaders who can help students plan for high school, college and work.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Union County Public Schools

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