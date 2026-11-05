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📋 Winston-Salem Admin Jobs with Multiple $18+/hr Openings
Winston-Salem has some solid office jobs right now, especially if you’re organized, friendly, and good with computers. Here are a few admin roles hiring today with steady hours and clear duties.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC (in-person)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $18.00/hour
- Benefits: Paid time off, tuition reimbursement
Front-desk style role where you answer phones, greet visitors, and keep the office running smoothly. Good fit if you have customer service experience, can handle multi-line phones, and are comfortable with Microsoft Office, data entry, and calendars.
ACTT Program Assistant
- Employer: Monarch Healthcare
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:30 am–4:30 pm (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $18.00/hour (pay range minimum)
- Benefits: Competitive package with health coverage, retirement plans, and professional development (details discussed in interview)
Admin support role on a mental health Assertive Community Treatment Team. You’ll handle billing, reports, medical records, scheduling, and office coordination while helping track client progress. Requires a high school diploma and a valid driver’s license; admin experience is helpful but not required.
Automotive Title Clerk / Office Manager
- Employer: Indian Trail Enterprises Corporation (Frank Myers Auto Maxx)
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC 27105 (in-person)
- Type: Full-time (40+ hrs/week)
- Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour
- Benefits: Health insurance, 401(k), paid time off
Ideal if you already know the automotive dealership world. You’ll manage titles, AP/AR, phones, and office details to keep the dealership efficient. Requires dealership title clerk experience, 1+ year AP/AR, strong communication skills, and a valid driver’s license.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.