📋 Winston-Salem Admin Jobs with Multiple $18+/hr Openings

Winston-Salem has some solid office jobs right now, especially if you’re organized, friendly, and good with computers. Here are a few admin roles hiring today with steady hours and clear duties.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Winston-Salem, NC (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Benefits: Paid time off, tuition reimbursement

Front-desk style role where you answer phones, greet visitors, and keep the office running smoothly. Good fit if you have customer service experience, can handle multi-line phones, and are comfortable with Microsoft Office, data entry, and calendars.

Employer: Monarch Healthcare

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:30 am–4:30 pm (40 hrs/week)

Pay: From $18.00/hour (pay range minimum)

Benefits: Competitive package with health coverage, retirement plans, and professional development (details discussed in interview)

Admin support role on a mental health Assertive Community Treatment Team. You’ll handle billing, reports, medical records, scheduling, and office coordination while helping track client progress. Requires a high school diploma and a valid driver’s license; admin experience is helpful but not required.

Employer: Indian Trail Enterprises Corporation (Frank Myers Auto Maxx)

Location: Winston-Salem, NC 27105 (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time (40+ hrs/week)

Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour

Benefits: Health insurance, 401(k), paid time off

Ideal if you already know the automotive dealership world. You’ll manage titles, AP/AR, phones, and office details to keep the dealership efficient. Requires dealership title clerk experience, 1+ year AP/AR, strong communication skills, and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.