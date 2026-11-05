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🏗️ Winston-Salem Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
Winston-Salem’s engineering scene is busy right now, with roles from hands-on product development to high-level risk consulting and university research. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a good moment to look around.
Development Engineer I – Flexible Packaging
- Employer: TekniPlex
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC (on-site, global company)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to $75,000 + target bonus
Work on new flexible packaging for food, healthcare, and consumer products—from lab testing to full-scale production. Great fit if you have a BS in engineering, 1–3 years in packaging or materials, and want a role where your designs actually hit the production line.
Property Risk Engineering Consultant / Senior Consultant
- Employer: Zurich North America
- Location: Remote in NC (Raleigh / Charlotte / Greensboro / Winston-Salem / Durham)
- Type: Full-time, work-from-home with ~40% travel
- Salary: Approx. $75,800 – $164,100 + bonus (10–15%)
Home-based role doing on-site property risk assessments for large, complex facilities and supporting underwriters with your engineering insight. Ideal if you have strong HPR property or loss control experience and like a mix of field visits, client meetings, and technical consulting.
Open Rank Professor – Aerostructures, Manufacturing & Design
- Employer: North Carolina State University – Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering
- Location: Raleigh, NC (listed via DiverseScholar; relevant to Winston-Salem engineers open to Triangle roles)
- Type: Full-time, tenure-track/tenured (Assistant/Associate/Full Professor)
- Deadline: Apply by December 1, 2026 at jobs.ncsu.edu/postings/236225
Multiple faculty openings in aerostructures, advanced manufacturing, and complex systems design for aerospace, mechanical, and marine applications. Best for PhD-level engineers ready to build a research program and teach in one of the country’s largest MAE departments.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives you ideas on how to tailor your resume or what skills to build next.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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