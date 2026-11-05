🏥 Mount Airy NC Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings to Explore

Mount Airy’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in clinics, long‑term care, and support services. If you’re ready for a change, these local openings are a solid place to start.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Azza HealthCare Agency Location: Mount Airy, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a correctional healthcare setting, providing hands‑on nursing care, giving meds, monitoring vitals, and responding to emergencies. Good fit if you’re an LPN with strong assessment skills who can stay calm and follow clear clinical protocols.

Employer: Broad River Rehab

Location: Mount Airy, NC

Type: Full-time (5‑day work week)

Salary: Not listed ($3,000 sign‑on bonus offered)

Full‑time SLP role in a skilled nursing facility with a flexible schedule and a $3,000 sign‑on bonus. Comes with low‑cost health, dental, vision, 401(k), generous PTO, 100% company‑paid CEUs, and new grad mentorship if you’re just starting out.

Employer: Eventus WholeHealth

Location: Mount Airy, NC (travel to area facilities)

Type: Not listed (ongoing role supporting clinical teams)

Not listed (ongoing role supporting clinical teams) Salary: Not listed

Support advanced practice clinicians in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities by handling charts, schedules, telehealth visits, and patient communication. Great for a CMA/CNA/PCT with at least a year of patient care who wants no call, no weekends, plus PTO, holidays, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and a fuel card for travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare hiring in Mount Airy moves fast, and roles often lead to more chances inside the same organization.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.