undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Mount Airy NC Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings to Explore
Mount Airy’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in clinics, long‑term care, and support services. If you’re ready for a change, these local openings are a solid place to start.
Licensed Practical Nurse – Correctional Health
- Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a correctional healthcare setting, providing hands‑on nursing care, giving meds, monitoring vitals, and responding to emergencies. Good fit if you’re an LPN with strong assessment skills who can stay calm and follow clear clinical protocols.
Speech Language Pathologist / SLP – Skilled Nursing Facility
- Employer: Broad River Rehab
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- Type: Full-time (5‑day work week)
- Salary: Not listed ($3,000 sign‑on bonus offered)
Full‑time SLP role in a skilled nursing facility with a flexible schedule and a $3,000 sign‑on bonus. Comes with low‑cost health, dental, vision, 401(k), generous PTO, 100% company‑paid CEUs, and new grad mentorship if you’re just starting out.
Clinician Support Specialist
- Employer: Eventus WholeHealth
- Location: Mount Airy, NC (travel to area facilities)
- Type: Not listed (ongoing role supporting clinical teams)
- Salary: Not listed
Support advanced practice clinicians in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities by handling charts, schedules, telehealth visits, and patient communication. Great for a CMA/CNA/PCT with at least a year of patient care who wants no call, no weekends, plus PTO, holidays, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and a fuel card for travel.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare hiring in Mount Airy moves fast, and roles often lead to more chances inside the same organization.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.