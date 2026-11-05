📅 Free adult mini fall flower basket craft at library

📅 Free adult fall craft class at the Main Library

Take a little break for yourself and make something cute for fall.

On Thursday, November 5, from 10:00–11:00 a.m., the library is hosting an Adult Craft: Mini Fall Flower Baskets in the Adult Makerspace at the Main Library, 455 McKinney Pkwy, Lillington.

You’ll learn how to create small baskets with fall flower arrangements. All materials and instruction are provided, so you just need to bring your creativity and a willingness to try something new.

Cost: 💲 Free

💲 Who: Adults

Where: Main Library – Adult Makerspace

Registration: ☑️ Registration required (sign up through the library’s event page)

Photos or videos may be taken during the event for library promotion. If you need any accessibility accommodations, contact the library so they can help make the program work for you.