📅 Free family craft time at Benhaven Library Nov. 5

📅 Stitch Happens Family at Benhaven Library

Bring the family to hang out, craft, and create together at the library.

When: Thursday, November 5, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where: Benhaven Public Library, 2815 Olivia Rd., Sanford

Who: All ages / families, all skill levels welcome

Cost: Free

Format: Drop-in, self-guided crafting

You can bring your own project (knitting, crochet, drawing, etc.) and work on it, or just come to share ideas, get inspired, and make things together.

No registration is required; seating is first-come, first-served.

Photos or videos may be taken during the event and used for library promotion. If you have accessibility needs or concerns, please contact Benhaven Public Library ahead of time so they can help.