🚌 Winston-Salem Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Winston-Salem has some solid driving and delivery options right now, especially if you like staying active and working out on the road.

Here are several transportation roles hiring in Winston-Salem, NC this week:

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76 per mile (paid weekly)

Deliver packages in your own vehicle, stay moving, and work mostly on your own while still being part of the UPS team. Great if you want short-term, higher hourly pay and don’t mind lifting up to 70 lbs and working some Saturdays/holidays.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC Type: Seasonal (listed as Full-Time)

Pay: $17.75/hour (weekly pay)

Work outdoors helping a UPS driver deliver packages—no driving the truck, just helping with deliveries and customer service. Good fit if you want a short-term, active job in your own neighborhood with no prior experience needed.

Employer: Professional Transportation, Inc. (PTI)

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC Type: Part-Time

Pay: $14.00–$15.00/hour

Drive railroad crew members in a company van—no heavy lifting and you’re home every day. Includes health insurance options, paid vacation, 401(k), and on-the-job training; ideal if you’re 21+ with a clean driving record and want steady, safety-focused work.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed (includes competitive wages & benefits)

Deliver auto parts to local shops using company vehicles and help in the store when needed. Comes with PTO, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, and medical/dental/vision; great if you like driving, light customer service, and want room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same company nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.