📣 Several Winston-Salem Sales & Marketing Roles With Growth Potential

Winston-Salem has some solid options right now if you’re good with people and like closing deals. Here are a few local Sales & Marketing roles worth a look this week.

Employer: WXII 12 Triad CW

WXII 12 Triad CW Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Sell TV and web advertising to local businesses and ad agencies. This one is great if you like a collaborative team, strong commission potential, and flexible benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match).

Employer: Brightpath Associates LLC (hiring for a client)

(hiring for a client) Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: Not listed

Technical inside sales role building quotes and bids for control systems, PLCs, HMIs, and SCADA in the water/wastewater space. Good fit if you have an engineering or automation background and want a mix of customer contact, estimating, and project work.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Raleigh–Winston Community Sales area (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $25/hour

Entry-level friendly role supporting a healthcare sales team handling a high volume of phone referrals from local hospitals. You’ll get Mon–Fri hours, weekly pay, and a full benefits package with 401(k) match, plus room to grow into larger sales roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.