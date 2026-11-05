🏥 Winston-Salem Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Winston-Salem’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and community care. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in patient care or clinical leadership.

Employer: Kind Behavioral Health

Kind Behavioral Health Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time (salary + bonuses)

Why it’s worth a look: New ABA clinic with small caseloads, strong collaboration, and lots of support for research, CE, and career growth. Offers comprehensive benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match or student loan help, and potential relocation/sign-on bonuses.

Employer: Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa (FGG Spa, LLC franchise)

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa (FGG Spa, LLC franchise) Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $42–$57 per hour with tips and uncapped commission; high performers can reach up to ~$88,000/year

with tips and uncapped commission; high performers can reach Why it’s worth a look: Busy spa with same-day tips, all supplies provided, flexible schedules, and a strong benefits package (health with big employer contribution, 401(k) match, PTO, license renewal reimbursement).

Employer: Novant Health – Forsyth Medical Center

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time, 7p–7a

Why it’s worth a look: High-acuity neuro ICU caring for stroke, TBI, post-op neurosurgery, and more. Great fit if you want advanced critical care skills, complex devices (vents, EVDs, CRRT), and a supportive, experienced team.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a large nonprofit system)

(recruiting for a large nonprofit system) Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time, 100% inpatient

Schedule: 7 on / 7 off , mix of days and nights; night call is remote

, mix of days and nights; night call is remote Why it’s worth a look: Join a well-established neurohospitalist team at a Comprehensive Stroke Center. CompHealth helps with salary negotiation, licensing, and interview coordination, and their service is free to you.

(Note: Job #5 is a duplicate of this same role and is not listed separately.)

Employer: Novant Health – Forsyth Medical Center

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 9a–5:30p + limited call

Why it’s worth a look: Preop and recovery for women’s health surgeries in a close-knit unit (D&Cs, hysterectomies, postpartum tubals, pelvic procedures). Great for RNs with pre/post-op, ICU, or ED experience who want more regular hours.

Employer: Weatherby Healthcare

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Contract / Locum Tenens

Schedule: About 1 week per month

About Why it’s worth a look: Pediatric pulmonology locums with paid malpractice, travel, and housing, plus 24/7 recruiter support. Good option if you want flexibility and extra income without a permanent move.

Employer: Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week (Days)

Pay Range: $38.20–$57.30/hour

Why it’s worth a look: New-grad friendly 24-bed Ortho/Trauma unit with telemetry, post-op care, and strong team support. Comes with big-system benefits, PTO, retirement match, and education assistance.

Employer: Blossom ABA Therapy

Location: Winston-Salem, NC (50% remote / 50% in-person)

Type: Part-time

Why it’s worth a look: Flexible hybrid schedule with competitive pay, strong admin support, and a focus on letting BCBAs do clinical work instead of paperwork. Great if you want work–life balance and telehealth mixed with in-person care.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: 13-week contract, 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week

Pay: $1,934/week (plus benefits)

(plus benefits) Why it’s worth a look: Travel RN role on cardiac tele with dysrhythmia interpretation and cardiac drips. Includes weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and the chance to float to other cardiac units.

Employer: Insight Human Services TASC

Location: Winston-Salem, NC (in person)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8a–5p + some evenings

Pay: $31–$32/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Leadership role for LCSW/LCMHC-level clinicians supervising TASC care managers working with justice-involved clients. Offers 403(b) match, health benefits, PTO, and the chance to shape substance use and MH services.

Employer: Trellis Supportive Care

Location: Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time, Weekend Baylor (Sat/Sun/Mon 7a–7p, 36 hrs/week)

Why it’s worth a look: CNA role focused on compassionate end-of-life care with weekend differentials and Baylor pay. Good fit if you want meaningful, patient-centered work plus medical benefits and generous PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have multiple openings and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.