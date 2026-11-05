👔 Winston-Salem Exec & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Winston-Salem is busy right now with leadership roles in healthcare, construction, real estate, and life sciences. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: BioSpace (for Eli Lilly )

BioSpace (for ) Location: Winston-Salem, NC (field-based within district)

(field-based within district) Type: Full-time

Salary: $163,500 – $239,800 + bonus

Lead a district team for Lilly’s cardiometabolic portfolio, driving sales strategy, coaching Territory Managers, and managing key healthcare accounts. Ideal if you have strong leadership chops, can work data-driven, and want a high-impact role in a major pharma company.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a regional GC)

(for a regional GC) Location: Winston-Salem, NC (projects within ~1 hour)

(projects within ~1 hour) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $110,000 base + truck/allowance, gas card, project bonus

Run day-to-day operations on commercial upfit and ground-up projects, supervising subs and keeping jobs on schedule, safe, and clean. Good fit if you’ve got 3–4+ years as a superintendent/assistant super and want a role with a company vehicle, benefits, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist / Advocate Health

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time, days

Pay Range: $41.10 – $61.65/hour

Own low- to medium-complexity healthcare construction and renovation projects as the owner’s rep, from scope and budget to schedule and documentation. Great for someone with a related degree and experience in healthcare or academic design/construction who likes mixing office work with jobsite visits.

Employer: Charter Medical (Solesis)

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 8:00–5:00)

Lead site manufacturing operations for single-use biopharma products with full P&L accountability, capacity planning, and continuous improvement. Best for leaders with 10+ years in regulated life sciences manufacturing and several years in plant/director-level roles; offers PTO, annual bonus, 401(k) match, and health benefits.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role details are the same.)

Employer: Robinson Park

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Type: Full-time, 100% in-office

Manage an office building’s daily operations, from tenant relations and rent collection to vendor contracts, maintenance oversight, and budgeting. A solid fit if you enjoy hands-on property management and leading on-site teams.

Employer: Asset Living

Location: Winston-Salem, NC (regional portfolio)

Type: Full-time, 25–50% travel

Oversee a regional portfolio of affordable housing communities, leading Regional Managers, driving performance, and ensuring LIHTC/Section 8 compliance. Ideal for experienced affordable housing Regional Managers ready to step into a senior leadership role with heavy client and team-facing responsibilities.

Employer: W.C. Construction Company, LLC

Location: Winston-Salem, NC (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000 – $85,000/year

Support estimating and preconstruction by coordinating bids, managing documents, and working with subs and suppliers. Great stepping-stone for someone with 1–3 years in construction or an associate’s degree who wants to grow into higher-level project or precon roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives you ideas on how to tailor your resume or what to aim for next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.