🔧 Winston-Salem Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Winston-Salem has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. Here are several solid options if you like hands-on work and staying active.

Employer: Crothall Healthcare (at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center )

Crothall Healthcare (at ) Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Schedule: Full time, 10:30 pm – 7:00 am , days vary, rotating weekends & holidays

Full time, , days vary, rotating weekends & holidays Pay: $19.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Lead a hospital housekeeping team on third shift, handling room inspections, cleaning assignments, and training staff. Good fit if you have prior management experience, like structure, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, and more).

Employer: Teph Seal Auto Appearance

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Schedule: Full time; must be able to work some weekends and holidays

Full time; must be able to work some Pay: Flat rate compensation (paid per job, not hourly)

(paid per job, not hourly) Type: Full-time

Hands-on role cleaning and detailing vehicles at auto dealerships, from washing and waxing to vacuuming and stain protection. Great if you enjoy cars, can handle physical work outdoors, and want a place with benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Anchor

Location: Winston-Salem, NC (housing communities in a region)

(housing communities in a region) Pay: $21.00 – $25.00/hour

Type: Full-time, in-person

Take care of daily repairs, unit turnarounds, and grounds at residential properties—everything from plumbing and electrical to basic HVAC and carpentry. This role comes with health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more, and suits someone with 2+ years of maintenance experience who can handle on-call rotations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.