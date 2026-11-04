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🍽️ Multiple Winston-Salem Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $30/hr
Winston-Salem’s food scene is busy and hiring, from healthy meal spots to grocery prepared foods and even private aviation hospitality. Here are a few solid roles if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.
Prepared Foods Production Team Member (Deli / Culinary Prep) – Full Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.25–$24.40/hour
Help prep deli and prepared foods, stock cases, and keep the kitchen clean and organized. Good fit if you like variety, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want full-time hours with store discount, PTO, and other Whole Benefits for eligible team members.
Prepared Foods Cook / Food Production – Part Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00–$30.20/hour
Cook for the cold case, salads, and hot bar while keeping everything fresh, labeled, and looking great. Ideal if you have 6–12 months retail or kitchen experience, want part-time hours, and like working in a busy, team-focused kitchen with access to Whole Foods benefits for eligible roles.
Cafe Team Member
- Employer: Clean Eatz
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC 27103
- Type: Full-time or part-time (hourly)
- Pay: $13.00–$16.00/hour + tip pool
Mix of line cook, prep, and cashier work in a health-focused cafe with no early mornings, no late nights, and limited weekends. Great if you want flexible hours, are friendly with customers, and like the idea of learning kitchen skills while earning tips and an employee discount.
Airside Experience Specialist – PT (Private Aviation Terminal)
- Employer: Signature Aviation
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Blend hospitality and hands-on ramp work at a private aviation terminal—greeting guests and crews while helping with aircraft ground services. Best for someone who likes luxury-level service, can work nights/weekends/holidays, and doesn’t mind being outdoors around planes.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; good hospitality roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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