North Canton’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, and a few solid spots are hiring. If you like fast pace, people, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sylvester’s Northend Grille

Sylvester’s Northend Grille Location: North Canton, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$24/hour

Long-time local favorite (26+ years) with a packed house on weekends. Classic sous chef role using your knife, broiler, fry, and sauté skills — no Sundays or holidays and an immediate opening if you’re serious and want strong hours.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: North Canton, OH (must be flexible within ~50 miles)

(must be flexible within ~50 miles) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$26/hour (plus potential bonus)

Lead a single Panda Express location, helping with hiring, training, and daily operations while delivering great guest service. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals while working, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO, and more).

Employer: Aimbridge Hospitality

Location: North Canton, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Be the friendly face of a newer extended-stay hotel, handling check-ins, check-outs, and guest questions with a smile. Full-time hires can access medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k, and even Daily Pay so you can get paid faster.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.