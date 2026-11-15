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🍽️ North Canton Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
North Canton’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, and a few solid spots are hiring. If you like fast pace, people, and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Sous Chef
- Employer: Sylvester’s Northend Grille
- Location: North Canton, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$24/hour
Long-time local favorite (26+ years) with a packed house on weekends. Classic sous chef role using your knife, broiler, fry, and sauté skills — no Sundays or holidays and an immediate opening if you’re serious and want strong hours.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)
- Location: North Canton, OH (must be flexible within ~50 miles)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23–$26/hour (plus potential bonus)
Lead a single Panda Express location, helping with hiring, training, and daily operations while delivering great guest service. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals while working, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO, and more).
Staybridge Suites Canton – Front Desk Agent
- Employer: Aimbridge Hospitality
- Location: North Canton, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Be the friendly face of a newer extended-stay hotel, handling check-ins, check-outs, and guest questions with a smile. Full-time hires can access medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k, and even Daily Pay so you can get paid faster.
If something here fits you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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