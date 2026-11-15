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North Canton
Senior program on life perspective at Civic Center
4 days ago
The North Canton Public Library is holding a Senior Center program at the North Canton Civic Center focused on finding a new view of life and learning your value. Registration is open now for this program. More information and registration: https://events.northcantonlibrary.org/event/reclaiming-your-golden-days-pastor-brian-shields-13836
This content is adapted from materials provided by North Canton Public Library
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