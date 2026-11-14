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🛒 North Canton Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
North Canton has some solid front-line customer roles right now, from big-name chains to a local credit union. Good mix of part-time and full-time with benefits.
Customer Service Associate – Walgreens
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: North Canton, OH
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15 – $19 per hour
- Benefits (with 30-hour work week): Health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, employee discount, training programs, flexible hours
You’ll be on the front line helping customers, running the register, keeping shelves stocked, and supporting photo and online pickup orders. Good fit if you like a mix of customer interaction and light store work, with flexible scheduling and clear training.
Retail Team Lead – Where Ya Bin North Canton
- Employer: Where Ya Bin North Canton
- Location: North Canton, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $16.00 per hour (expected 35–40 hours/week)
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, employee discounts, growth opportunities
Lead a team in a fast-paced discount store with constantly changing inventory. You’ll help open/close the store, coach team members, keep things organized, and make sure customers have a fun, smooth shopping experience.
Member Service Representative / Teller – Community One Credit Union
- Employer: Community One Credit Union
- Location: North Canton, OH (multiple locations)
- Type: Full-time (part-time also available)
- Pay: Weekly pay (exact rate not listed)
- Benefits: Benefits package and paid time off for full-time staff
Great if you enjoy helping people with their money and have strong attention to detail. You’ll handle teller work and member service, with an upbeat, people-focused role and options for both full-time and part-time.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—good customer-facing roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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