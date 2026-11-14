North Canton has some solid front-line customer roles right now, from big-name chains to a local credit union. Good mix of part-time and full-time with benefits.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: North Canton, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15 – $19 per hour

Benefits (with 30-hour work week): Health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, employee discount, training programs, flexible hours

You’ll be on the front line helping customers, running the register, keeping shelves stocked, and supporting photo and online pickup orders. Good fit if you like a mix of customer interaction and light store work, with flexible scheduling and clear training.

Employer: Where Ya Bin North Canton

Location: North Canton, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $16.00 per hour (expected 35–40 hours/week )

(expected ) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, employee discounts, growth opportunities

Lead a team in a fast-paced discount store with constantly changing inventory. You’ll help open/close the store, coach team members, keep things organized, and make sure customers have a fun, smooth shopping experience.

Employer: Community One Credit Union

Location: North Canton, OH (multiple locations)

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

Pay: Weekly pay (exact rate not listed)

Weekly pay (exact rate not listed) Benefits: Benefits package and paid time off for full-time staff

Great if you enjoy helping people with their money and have strong attention to detail. You’ll handle teller work and member service, with an upbeat, people-focused role and options for both full-time and part-time.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—good customer-facing roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.