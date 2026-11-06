North Canton Library shares October senior programs

The North Canton Public Library reports a busy October for its senior programs, including a cookout potluck with City of North Canton officials, where seniors asked questions and met senior center partners. Ongoing exercise options such as Chair Yoga with Christine and Strength Training with Mel continue to be popular, and seniors also enjoyed a salsa lesson from R&J Ballroom Dancing and a visit from ghost hunter Sherri Brake for a talk on haunted graveyards and funny gravestones, with her books available in the library’s collection.

This content is adapted from materials provided by North Canton Public Library