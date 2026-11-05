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North Canton

Grand opening for Honey Gloss Haus at Lake Cable

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M2XJK_1GobOVCe00

Honey Gloss Haus at Lake Cable will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting on Saturday, 2026-11-07 at 11:00 a.m. Residents are invited to stop by and show support for this new local business.

This content is adapted from materials provided by North Canton Area Chamber of Commerce

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