🚌 North Canton Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

North Canton has some solid options right now if you like being on the road or around vehicles. Here are a few transportation roles hiring locally.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Location: North Canton, OH (Store #1391, Applegrove St NW)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive box and flat-bed trucks delivering paint and other products, including hazardous materials, to local customers. You’ll load/unload, follow set routes and schedules, keep the truck in good shape, and help in the store with warehouse work and mixing orders.

Employer: Yarde Metals, Inc.

Location: North Canton, OH

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (2:00 AM – 10:30 AM)

Full-time, Salary: $28.83 – $32.68 per hour

Run local routes hauling metal products with a Class A truck, loading and unloading your own freight and keeping a clean safety and driving record. This role stands out for its strong hourly pay, profit-sharing bonuses, and solid benefits package.

Employer: AutoNation

Location: North Canton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you like cars but don’t want long-haul driving. You’ll move vehicles around the lot, shuttle customers, help with basic vehicle checks, and keep the service area and cars clean and organized.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—local transportation roles tend to open and fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.