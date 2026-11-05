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🍽️ North Canton Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings
North Canton has some solid food and hospitality roles right now, from hotel events to fast-paced chicken spots. If you like working with people and staying busy, these are worth a look.
Banquet Server
- Employer: Remington Hospitality
- Location: North Canton, OH
- Type: Part-time
Help run weddings, parties, and events by setting up tables and buffets, serving food and drinks, and keeping guests happy. Great if you enjoy a team setting, can handle a fast pace, and don’t mind nights, weekends, and holidays.
Customer Service Associate (English)
- Employer: Raising Cane's
- Location: North Canton, OH
- Starting Pay: $14.00/hour
- Type: Hourly, entry-level
Front-line role taking drive-thru orders, assembling meals, cleaning the dining room, and talking with guests. Paid training, weekly pay, flexible schedules, and benefits like PTO (with requirements), 401(k) match, and wellness programs.
Asociado de Atención al Cliente (Español)
- Empleador: Raising Cane's
- Ubicación: North Canton, OH
- Salario inicial: $14.00 por hora
- Tipo: Por hora, nivel inicial
Puesto en restaurante atendiendo a clientes en el drive-thru, preparando pedidos, limpiando el comedor y hablando con los clientes. No se requiere experiencia previa; hay capacitación pagada y beneficios como seguro médico, dental, de visión, 401(k) con aportación del empleador y horarios flexibles.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has schedule or growth details that make it a great fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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