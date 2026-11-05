🍽️ North Canton Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings

North Canton has some solid food and hospitality roles right now, from hotel events to fast-paced chicken spots. If you like working with people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Remington Hospitality Location: North Canton, OH

Type: Part-time

Help run weddings, parties, and events by setting up tables and buffets, serving food and drinks, and keeping guests happy. Great if you enjoy a team setting, can handle a fast pace, and don’t mind nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Raising Cane's

Location: North Canton, OH

Starting Pay: $14.00/hour

Type: Hourly, entry-level

Front-line role taking drive-thru orders, assembling meals, cleaning the dining room, and talking with guests. Paid training, weekly pay, flexible schedules, and benefits like PTO (with requirements), 401(k) match, and wellness programs.

Empleador: Raising Cane's

Ubicación: North Canton, OH

Salario inicial: $14.00 por hora

Tipo: Por hora, nivel inicial

Puesto en restaurante atendiendo a clientes en el drive-thru, preparando pedidos, limpiando el comedor y hablando con los clientes. No se requiere experiencia previa; hay capacitación pagada y beneficios como seguro médico, dental, de visión, 401(k) con aportación del empleador y horarios flexibles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has schedule or growth details that make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.