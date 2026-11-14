North Brunswick is busy in the pharma and nutraceutical world right now, and these lab roles show it. If you’ve got chemistry skills and like GMP environments, these are worth a look.

Employer: US PharmaLab Inc.

US PharmaLab Inc. Location: North Brunswick, NJ (1200 Airport Road)

(1200 Airport Road) Type: Full-time , 1st shift 9:00 AM–5:30 PM

, Salary: Not listed

Hands-on lab role doing analytical testing on raw materials and finished products in an FDA-regulated, cGMP lab. Open to different experience levels (QC Chemist I, II, III), with growth into complex troubleshooting, method support, and mentoring as you advance.

Employer: US PharmaLab Inc.

Location: North Brunswick, NJ (1200 Airport Road)

(1200 Airport Road) Type: Full-time , 1st shift 9:00 AM–5:30 PM

, Salary: Not listed

Quality Control chemist role focused on analytical method support for nutraceutical products. You’ll work with HPLC/UPLC, GC, FTIR, UV-Vis, dissolution, and more while helping validate and optimize methods and support investigations.

Employer: US PharmaLab Inc.

Location: North Brunswick, NJ (1200 Airport Road)

(1200 Airport Road) Type: Full-time , 1st shift 9:00 AM–5:30 PM

, Salary: Not listed

Senior analytical specialist role for someone with 5–7+ years in a regulated lab and strong method validation/transfer experience. You’ll act as a subject-matter expert, lead complex investigations, and mentor QC chemists while keeping methods aligned with USP/cGMP.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail on levels and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.