North Brunswick’s plants are busy and hiring across multiple shifts. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Shurtape Industrial (Pro Tapes)

Shurtape Industrial (Pro Tapes) Location: North Brunswick, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Afternoon/evening packing role where you’ll work with machine operators to pack tape products to customer specs. Good fit if you have 1+ year factory experience, can lift 50+ lbs, read work orders, and like a safety-focused, team-based shop.

Employer: Shurtape Industrial (Pro Tapes)

Shurtape Industrial (Pro Tapes) Location: North Brunswick, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role is eligible for shift differential)

Run slitting machines to produce precision tape products on a steady second shift. You’ll set machine parameters from work orders, check quality, lift 50+ lb rolls, and keep to production schedules in a fast-paced, safety-first environment.

Employer: US Pharma Lab

Location: North Brunswick, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Pharma packaging role where you’ll set up, run, clean, and do light maintenance on tablet/bottle/blister packaging lines. Requires HS diploma/GED, 1+ year in nutritionals/food/pharma, ability to lift 35–50 lbs, and comfort with cGMP/OSHA rules; offers health benefits, 401(k) match, and paid time off.

Employer: US PharmaLab Inc.

Location: North Brunswick, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Overnight version of the packaging operator role at US PharmaLab, with similar duties and requirements but on 3rd shift. Good if you like quieter nights, can stay on your feet 8 hours, and want solid benefits plus potential overtime and shift pay.

Employer: US PharmaLab Inc.

Location: North Brunswick, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level manufacturing role where you’ll run one machine under a seasoned operator, handle materials, clean equipment, and follow batch records. No experience needed beyond HS diploma/GED, but you must lift 50–75 lbs, wear full PPE, and be open to some overtime.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the shifts are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.