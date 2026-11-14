North Brunswick Township has a nice mix of mission-driven and corporate marketing roles right now. If you’re in sales or marketing, there’s something here whether you’re early in your career or ready for a director seat.

Employer: Brain Injury Alliance of New Jersey (BIANJ)

Brain Injury Alliance of New Jersey (BIANJ) Location: North Brunswick, NJ

Type: OTHER (Full-time, Part-time, or Per Diem)

OTHER (Full-time, Part-time, or Per Diem) Salary: Not listed

Help grow donations and community support for a nonprofit that serves people affected by brain injury. This role is great if you enjoy relationship-building, events, and fundraising, and want a flexible schedule plus strong benefits (401(k) match, health, PTO).

Employer: Shurtape Technologies, LLC (Pro Tapes)

Location: North Brunswick, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead strategic, customer-focused marketing for a global tape manufacturer across several brands and markets. Ideal for a senior marketer with 10+ years’ experience who wants to own brand strategy, product launches, and global go-to-market plans in a collaborative, in-office environment.

Employer: BoardRoom magazine / Acushnet Holdings Corp. (Titleist)

Location: New Jersey market (includes North Brunswick area)

Type: Internship (Summer, Full-time hours)

Salary: $20/hour

Travel to courses and shops, fit golfers for Titleist balls, and support local sales reps using tools like Trackman and the Titleist Fitting App. Good fit if you’re a college student, love golf, and can be based in New Jersey for late May–mid August.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are open to the right person learning on the job.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.