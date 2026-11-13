North Brunswick Township has some solid manufacturing roles right now, especially if you like hands-on work and steady shifts. These are good fits if you’re ready to be on your feet and grow your skills.

Employer: Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands Location: North Brunswick, NJ

Salary: $17.75 per hour

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:45 pm – 12:15 am)

This role works on saws, welding, and fabricating window parts in a fast-paced plant. Expect heavy lifting, using hand tools, and moving glass and window units, with medical, dental, and vision starting day 1 plus PTO and 401(k).

Employer: US Pharma Lab

Location: 1300 Airport Road, North Brunswick, NJ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:00 pm – 11:30 pm)

Entry-level spot in a pharma manufacturing plant, running and cleaning one machine under a lead operator. Good if you have a high school diploma/GED, can lift up to 75 lbs, and want to learn GMP and safety standards.

Employer: US PharmaLab Inc.

Location: 1300 Airport Road, North Brunswick, NJ

Salary: $19.00 – $33.00 per hour (based on level/experience)

(based on level/experience) Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (11:00 pm – 7:30 am)

Run tablet compression and capsule filling machines, do set-up, cleaning, and quality checks in a cGMP environment. Pay scales up with experience (1–5+ years), and the role comes with health benefits, 401(k) match, and paid time off.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.