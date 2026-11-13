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🏥 North Brunswick Township NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Open Roles
North Brunswick Township has a steady flow of healthcare openings right now, from hands-on autism support to home care and correctional nursing.
Here are several solid options hiring in and around North Brunswick, NJ:
Center Supervisor (RBT) – ABA Center
- Employer: Proud Moments ABA
- Location: North Brunswick, NJ
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Salary: $24–$26/hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8am–4pm or 11am–7pm
Mix of direct ABA therapy (about 60%) with kids on the autism spectrum and center operations/admin (about 40%). You’ll need an active BACB RBT certification and get full-time hours, generous PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and flexible schedules.
Certified Home Health Aide (CHHA) – Princeton Area Case
- Location: Based in North Brunswick, NJ area, serving a client in Princeton, NJ
- Type: Full-time (consistent case)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00am–4:00pm
One steady, ongoing case with stable daytime hours. You’ll help with ADLs, personal care, light housekeeping, meals, meds reminders, and companionship. Must have an active NJ CHHA license and reliable transportation.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Correctional Healthcare
- Employer: NaphCare, Inc.
- Location: New Brunswick, NJ (Middlesex County Jail; listed from North Brunswick area)
- Type: Full-time (shifts vary)
- Pay: $31.16–$32.80/hour, depending on shift, site needs, and experience
Work as a Correctional LPN in a secure setting, doing assessments, meds, wound care, chronic disease management, and emergencies. New grads are welcome and trained for correctional care. Full-time staff get health, dental, vision, 401(k) with contribution, PTO, holidays, tuition help, and free prescriptions and CE.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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