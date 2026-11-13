North Brunswick Township has a steady flow of healthcare openings right now, from hands-on autism support to home care and correctional nursing.

Here are several solid options hiring in and around North Brunswick, NJ:

Employer: Proud Moments ABA

Proud Moments ABA Location: North Brunswick, NJ

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: $24–$26/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8am–4pm or 11am–7pm

Mix of direct ABA therapy (about 60%) with kids on the autism spectrum and center operations/admin (about 40%). You’ll need an active BACB RBT certification and get full-time hours, generous PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and flexible schedules.

Location: Based in North Brunswick, NJ area, serving a client in Princeton, NJ

Based in area, serving a client in Type: Full-time (consistent case)

(consistent case) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00am–4:00pm

One steady, ongoing case with stable daytime hours. You’ll help with ADLs, personal care, light housekeeping, meals, meds reminders, and companionship. Must have an active NJ CHHA license and reliable transportation.

Employer: NaphCare, Inc.

Location: New Brunswick, NJ (Middlesex County Jail; listed from North Brunswick area)

(Middlesex County Jail; listed from North Brunswick area) Type: Full-time (shifts vary)

Full-time (shifts vary) Pay: $31.16–$32.80/hour, depending on shift, site needs, and experience

Work as a Correctional LPN in a secure setting, doing assessments, meds, wound care, chronic disease management, and emergencies. New grads are welcome and trained for correctional care. Full-time staff get health, dental, vision, 401(k) with contribution, PTO, holidays, tuition help, and free prescriptions and CE.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.