North Brunswick Township has some solid front-line jobs right now, from creative retail to banking and big-box warehouse work. If you like staying busy and helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Michaels Stores

Location: North Brunswick, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.25 – $22.80/hour

Lead the sales floor at a busy arts & crafts store—own truck unloads, planograms, pricing, and keeping the store looking great. Good fit if you have 3+ years of retail leadership, like fast-paced work, and don’t mind nights and weekends.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 775 Georges Road, North Brunswick, NJ 08902

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $31.00/hour

Posting End Date: 30 Nov 2026 (may close early)

Help customers with everyday banking, open accounts, and connect people to the right financial products—Spanish/English bilingual skills required. Comes with big-bank perks like health benefits, 401(k), paid time off, and room to grow your career.

Employer: Costco Wholesale

Location: North Brunswick, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Pay range not listed for this posting (Costco links to general ranges and benefits)

Keep the warehouse stocked, tidy, and safe while helping members find and load items. This is active, on-your-feet work with early or flexible hours and access to strong benefits once eligible.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.