🏭 North Brunswick Township manufacturing jobs with multiple openings

North Brunswick’s industrial side is busy right now, especially in pharma and warehouse work. If you like hands-on roles and steady hours, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: US Pharma Lab

US Pharma Lab Location: North Brunswick, NJ (1300 Airport Road)

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (4:00 PM–2:15 AM, 10-hour shift)

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team in a pharmaceutical manufacturing environment, making sure production hits schedule, quality, and safety goals. This role is ideal if you have a BA/BS, 3+ years of supervisory experience, and hands-on time with processes like blending, compression, coating, or encapsulation. Includes a full benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation, and premium pay options.

Employer: US PharmaLab Inc.

Location: North Brunswick, NJ (1300 Airport Road)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (7:00 AM–3:30 PM) & 2nd shift (3:15 PM–11:45 PM)

Title in posting: Operator, Packaging

Operator, Packaging Salary: Not listed

Run and clean tablet and bottle/blister packaging equipment in a cGMP environment, handling setup, operation, basic troubleshooting, and documentation. Good fit if you have a HS diploma/GED and 1+ year in nutritionals/food/pharma packaging, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like steady, routine work with overtime opportunities and full benefits.

Employer: Brazill Brothers & Associates

Location: North Brunswick, NJ 08902

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $19.00/hour, 35–45 hours per week, overtime available

Support a wire and electrical products warehouse by operating a forklift, staging finished goods, and doing basic data entry. This is a solid pick if you want union eligibility (IBEW Local 3), can lift up to 75 lbs, and like the idea of weekday work with health and dental insurance plus paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one spot to fill.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.