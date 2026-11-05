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🏭 North Brunswick Township manufacturing jobs with multiple openings
North Brunswick’s industrial side is busy right now, especially in pharma and warehouse work. If you like hands-on roles and steady hours, these local openings are worth a look.
Supervisor, Production – Standard Manufacturing
- Employer: US Pharma Lab
- Location: North Brunswick, NJ (1300 Airport Road)
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (4:00 PM–2:15 AM, 10-hour shift)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a team in a pharmaceutical manufacturing environment, making sure production hits schedule, quality, and safety goals. This role is ideal if you have a BA/BS, 3+ years of supervisory experience, and hands-on time with processes like blending, compression, coating, or encapsulation. Includes a full benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation, and premium pay options.
Operator, Packaging – Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
- Employer: US PharmaLab Inc.
- Location: North Brunswick, NJ (1300 Airport Road)
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (7:00 AM–3:30 PM) & 2nd shift (3:15 PM–11:45 PM)
- Title in posting: Operator, Packaging
- Salary: Not listed
Run and clean tablet and bottle/blister packaging equipment in a cGMP environment, handling setup, operation, basic troubleshooting, and documentation. Good fit if you have a HS diploma/GED and 1+ year in nutritionals/food/pharma packaging, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like steady, routine work with overtime opportunities and full benefits.
Warehouse Specialist / Forklift Driver
- Employer: Brazill Brothers & Associates
- Location: North Brunswick, NJ 08902
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $19.00/hour, 35–45 hours per week, overtime available
Support a wire and electrical products warehouse by operating a forklift, staging finished goods, and doing basic data entry. This is a solid pick if you want union eligibility (IBEW Local 3), can lift up to 75 lbs, and like the idea of weekday work with health and dental insurance plus paid time off.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one spot to fill.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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