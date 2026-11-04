🛒 North Brunswick Township Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings

North Brunswick’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, especially in banking, pharmacy, and retail. If you like helping people in person, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: North Brunswick / Northern Middlesex branches (base: Edison, NJ)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $31.00/hour (plus 10% pay differential , incentive eligible)

(plus , incentive eligible) Application deadline: November 9, 2026 (may close early)

This is a traveling banker role where you support several local branches, open accounts, handle teller transactions, and help customers with everyday banking. Good fit if you have at least 6+ months of customer experience, can work Saturdays, and like variety in your day.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: North Brunswick, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.92 – $21.50/hour

You’ll work at the pharmacy counter and front register, helping patients, ringing up sales, and supporting the pharmacist with prescriptions under direct supervision. Great if you want to grow in healthcare retail and are open to flexible hours, evenings, and weekends.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: North Brunswick, NJ

Type: Part-time (about 29 hours/week)

Pay: $17.92 – $26.92/hour

Lead the store when managers are away, guide the crew, handle customer issues, and keep shelves stocked and displays looking good. Good step up if you have retail experience and want leadership duties without a full-time schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.