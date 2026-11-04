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North Brunswick Township
🛒 North Brunswick Township Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings
2 days ago
North Brunswick’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, especially in banking, pharmacy, and retail. If you like helping people in person, these roles are worth a look.
Roving Personal Banker – Northern Middlesex District
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: North Brunswick / Northern Middlesex branches (base: Edison, NJ)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.00 – $31.00/hour (plus 10% pay differential, incentive eligible)
- Application deadline: November 9, 2026 (may close early)
This is a traveling banker role where you support several local branches, open accounts, handle teller transactions, and help customers with everyday banking. Good fit if you have at least 6+ months of customer experience, can work Saturdays, and like variety in your day.
Pharmacy Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: North Brunswick, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.92 – $21.50/hour
You’ll work at the pharmacy counter and front register, helping patients, ringing up sales, and supporting the pharmacist with prescriptions under direct supervision. Great if you want to grow in healthcare retail and are open to flexible hours, evenings, and weekends.
Shift Supervisor
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: North Brunswick, NJ
- Type: Part-time (about 29 hours/week)
- Pay: $17.92 – $26.92/hour
Lead the store when managers are away, guide the crew, handle customer issues, and keep shelves stocked and displays looking good. Good step up if you have retail experience and want leadership duties without a full-time schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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