🍽️ North Branch MN Food Service Jobs – Multiple Openings

North Branch has some solid food service openings right now, from school cafeterias to local sushi. Good mix of steady hours and tip potential.

Employer: Taher

Taher Location: North Branch, MN

North Branch, MN Type: Not listed (school cafeteria setting)

Not listed (school cafeteria setting) Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role in a K–12 cafeteria where you run the register, help with simple food prep, stocking, and cleaning. No nights or weekends, free daily lunch, uniforms provided, and a steady schedule with chances to grow.

Employer: TOMO Hibachi & Sushi

Location: North Branch, MN

North Branch, MN Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Salary: $15.00–$23.00+ per hour (with tips)

Fast-paced restaurant role where you greet guests, take orders, handle payments, and help keep the dining area clean. Flexible schedule, employee discount, and strong tip potential if you like busy shifts and customer interaction.

Employer: Taher

Taher Location: North Branch, MN

North Branch, MN Type: Not listed (school cafeteria setting)

Not listed (school cafeteria setting) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on cafeteria job helping prep, serve, and clean up meals for guests in a school setting. Good if you like variety in your day, a team-focused environment, and daytime hours.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and send in an application this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.