North Bethesda has steady demand for trained security pros right now. If you’ve got a guard card or SPO license, there are solid options with benefits and clear pay.

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: North Bethesda, MD

Type: Full- and Part-Time (1st, 2nd, 3rd shift, school hours, summers)

(1st, 2nd, 3rd shift, school hours, summers) Pay: $21.50/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, paid sick days

Medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, paid sick days Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent, Maryland Guard Card

You’ll patrol, monitor access, write reports, and help keep a welcoming, safe space for staff and visitors. Good fit if you’re reliable, professional, and like a mix of customer service and security work.

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: North Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $27.00/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, paid vacation

Medical, dental, vision, paid vacation Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent, Maryland Special Police Officer (SPO) Commission

This role focuses on protecting people, property, and assets while staying highly alert and professional. You’ll carry an authorized firearm, respond to incidents, and keep detailed reports across varied shifts.

If one of these looks right for you, click through, double-check the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.