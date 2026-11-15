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North Bethesda
🚔 North Bethesda security jobs with multiple openings
4 days ago
North Bethesda has steady demand for trained security pros right now. If you’ve got a guard card or SPO license, there are solid options with benefits and clear pay.
Unarmed Security Officer – $21.50/hr
- Employer: TriCorps
- Location: North Bethesda, MD
- Type: Full- and Part-Time (1st, 2nd, 3rd shift, school hours, summers)
- Pay: $21.50/hour
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, paid sick days
- Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent, Maryland Guard Card
You’ll patrol, monitor access, write reports, and help keep a welcoming, safe space for staff and visitors. Good fit if you’re reliable, professional, and like a mix of customer service and security work.
Armed Security Officer (SPO) – $27/hr
- Employer: TriCorps
- Location: North Bethesda, MD
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: $27.00/hour
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, paid vacation
- Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent, Maryland Special Police Officer (SPO) Commission
This role focuses on protecting people, property, and assets while staying highly alert and professional. You’ll carry an authorized firearm, respond to incidents, and keep detailed reports across varied shifts.
If one of these looks right for you, click through, double-check the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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