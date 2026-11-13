North Bethesda’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand for senior data and software talent. If you’re ready for your next move, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Xometry

Xometry Location: North Bethesda, MD (hybrid, 3 days/week in office )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000 – $125,000 base + bonus (benefits include 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, generous PTO, parental leave)

Lead the architecture of Xometry’s core platform and embed their AI-driven manufacturing tools directly into partner PLM/CAD environments. Ideal if you have 12+ years in software development, expert Python, AWS, React/Next.js, and want to set technical standards across multiple products.

Employer: Xometry

Xometry Location: North Bethesda, MD (hybrid, 3 days/week in office )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $170,000 – $195,000 base + annual bonus + equity (plus 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, generous PTO, parental leave, lunch stipend)

Strategic tech leadership role owning a flagship enterprise integration and real-time AI/ML pipelines for manufacturability and pricing. Great fit if you’ve scaled complex SaaS or B2B platforms, led multi-team architecture, and are comfortable driving 6–12 month roadmaps with senior leadership.

Employer: Sodexo

Location: North Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $115,940 – $180,070 per year + incentive plan

Senior IC role turning complex data into clear, executive-ready insights for sales, finance, and operations. You’ll build dashboards, predictive analytics, and BI tools using platforms like Power BI, Tableau, Snowflake, Azure, SQL Server, and lead BI best practices and data governance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—strong senior IT talent is in demand here.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.