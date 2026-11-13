North Bethesda is busy and growing, and security work here stays in demand. If you have your Maryland SPO commission, there are solid full-time options right now.

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: North Bethesda, MD

Salary: $27.00/hour

Type: Full-Time

Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent, Maryland Special Police Officer (SPO) Commission

High school diploma or equivalent, Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, paid vacation

You’ll protect people, property, and assets while patrolling, controlling access, and responding to incidents. This role is a good fit if you’re calm under pressure, can stand and walk for long periods, and want steady work with benefits and varied shifts (days, nights, weekends, holidays).

If this sounds like you, click through, double-check the details, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.