North Berwick’s aerospace scene is busy right now. Pratt & Whitney is hiring across several shifts, with training included and solid benefits.

Employer: Pratt & Whitney (RTX)

Pratt & Whitney (RTX) Location: North Berwick, ME (113 Wells St, Rte 9)

(113 Wells St, Rte 9) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 3:30pm–1:30am)

Pay: $17.13–$30.10/hour (plus bonus plan & benefits)

This role is built for people new to machining or grinding. You’ll get 3 weeks of training + 4–8 weeks on-the-job, learning to run NC milling/grinding machines and check parts with precision tools. U.S. citizenship is required.

Employer: Pratt & Whitney (RTX)

Pratt & Whitney (RTX) Location: North Berwick, ME

Type: Full-time, Weekend shift (Fri–Sun, 6:00am–6:30pm)

Pay: $17.13–$30.10/hour (work 36 hours, paid for 40)

Same training path as the 2nd shift operator role, but on weekends. Great if you want long weekends off during the week while still getting full-time pay. U.S. citizenship is required.

Employer: Pratt & Whitney (RTX)

Pratt & Whitney (RTX) Location: North Berwick, ME

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 3:30pm–1:30am)

Pay: $17.13–$30.10/hour

Hands-on role doing deburring, blending, polishing, drilling, and grit blasting on jet engine parts. You’ll prep and finish coated parts, use micrometers and gauges, and help improve processes. Good fit if you like detail work with tools and have a HS diploma/GED.

Employer: Pratt & Whitney (RTX)

Pratt & Whitney (RTX) Location: North Berwick, ME

Type: Full-time, Weekend shift (Fri–Sun, ~6:00am–6:30pm)

Pay: $17.13–$30.10/hour (work 36 hours, paid for 40)

Same Bench Mechanic work as 2nd shift, but on a 3-day weekend schedule. Ideal if you want full-time pay in three long days and like working with metal finishing, coatings, and precision tools.

Employer: Pratt & Whitney (RTX)

Pratt & Whitney (RTX) Location: North Berwick, ME

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Mon–Thu, 8:00pm–6:00am)

Pay: $18.30–$34.40/hour

Join the Aftermarket Repair Operations team, repairing jet engine components. You’ll follow engine manuals, do assembly, machining, spray coating, masking, and power deburring, and use hand and air tools. FAA safety-sensitive role with drug/alcohol testing; HS diploma/GED required.

If any of these shifts fit your life, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.