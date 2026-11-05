🚚 North Berwick, ME Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Roles

North Berwick’s aerospace scene is busy right now, and supply chain leaders are in demand. If you’ve got logistics or materials experience, these roles are worth a serious look.

Employer: Pratt & Whitney (part of RTX )

Pratt & Whitney (part of ) Location: North Berwick, ME (Hybrid – mix of onsite and remote)

(Hybrid – mix of onsite and remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,500 – $204,500

Lead Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) operations for the North Berwick campus, making sure imports/exports stay compliant and efficient. This is a senior global trade role where you’ll own FTZ processes, support audits, improve systems with IT and Supply Chain, and train teams across the site. U.S. citizenship is required.

Employer: Pratt & Whitney (part of RTX )

Pratt & Whitney (part of ) Location: North Berwick, ME (Onsite)

(Onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,500 – $204,500

Oversee all materials management for a business unit, from shop floor priorities to inventory accuracy and vendor support. You’ll lead a multi-skilled team, drive lean logistics and continuous improvement, and keep engine build and military spares commitments on track. U.S. citizenship is required.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and benefits, and similar roles often pop up nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.