🏭 North Berwick, ME Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Pratt & Whitney Openings

North Berwick’s aerospace scene is busy right now, and Pratt & Whitney is hiring across several shifts. Good pay, solid benefits, and lots of training if you’re looking to grow in manufacturing.

Employer: Pratt & Whitney (RTX)

Pratt & Whitney (RTX) Location: North Berwick, ME – 113 Wells St

– 113 Wells St Type: Full-time, Weekend shift (Fri–Sun, 6:00am–6:30pm)

Pay: $17.13–$30.10/hour, paid 40 hours for 36 worked

Great if you want full-time pay in three days. No machining background needed – you’ll get 3 weeks of classroom training plus 4–8 weeks on-the-job to learn NC milling/grinding, measuring parts, and earning Certified Operator status. Includes bonus eligibility, full benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and education support.

Employer: Pratt & Whitney (RTX)

Pratt & Whitney (RTX) Location: North Berwick, ME – 113 Wells St

– 113 Wells St Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $18.30–$34.40/hour

Join the Quality team inspecting small, lightweight, high-volume aerospace parts. You’ll follow written procedures and engine manuals, use precision measuring tools, do basic shop math, and keep an inspection stamp. Good fit if you’ve done inspection or worked with gauges before; comes with bonus plan, strong benefits, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Pratt & Whitney (RTX)

Pratt & Whitney (RTX) Location: North Berwick, ME – 113 Wells St

– 113 Wells St Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 3:30pm–11:30pm)

Pay: $17.13–$30.10/hour

Steady weekday evenings on an 8-hour shift. Designed for people with little or no machining experience – you’ll be trained to run NC milling/grinding machines, check parts with precision tools, and earn operator certification. Includes bonus eligibility, full benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and education perks.

Employer: Pratt & Whitney (RTX)

Pratt & Whitney (RTX) Location: North Berwick, ME – 113 Wells St

– 113 Wells St Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 3:30pm–1:30am)

Pay: $17.13–$30.10/hour

Hands-on role working on aerospace engine components – deburring, blending, polishing, drilling, grit blasting, and helping with pre- and post-coating steps. Good for folks with metal finishing, machining, or coating experience, and comfortable using micrometers and other precision tools. Comes with bonus plan, full benefits, PTO, and 401(k) match.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.