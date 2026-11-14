North Bergen’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level demos to big-league store leadership. If you like working with people, there’s likely a fit here for you.

Employer: Skechers

Skechers Location: North Bergen, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.12–$20.29/hour

Entry-level leadership role where you help open/close the store, coach teammates, and keep sales and service on point. Good pick if you want management experience, regular raises, store discounts, and flexible schedules with a global brand.

Employer: Crossmark Inc. (Product Connections / Acosta Group)

Location: North Bergen, NJ

Type: Part-time (up to ~25 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.00/hour

You’ll run in-store food and product demos – setting up a table, cooking simple samples, and chatting with shoppers. Great if you enjoy talking to people, want short, flexible shifts, and like being on your feet instead of at a desk.

Employer: CROSSMARK (Acosta Group)

Location: North Bergen, NJ 07047

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $20–$21/hour (listed pay rate $21.00, range minimum $20.00)

Lead merchandising and sales activities across grocery stores in your territory. You’ll train reps, work with store managers, stock product, and report visits via mobile app. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, 401(k), PTO, and paid mileage/drive time if eligible.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: North Bergen, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $110,000–$150,000/year

Top leadership role running the entire club – sales, profit, staffing, and member experience. Includes weekly pay, daily pay option, free BJ’s memberships, generous PTO, multiple health plan choices, 401(k) with match, and employee stock purchase plan, plus an 8–12 week onboarding program with experienced leaders.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—retail teams often move fast and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.