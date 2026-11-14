North Bergen’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Kids Empire

Kids Empire Location: North Bergen, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy indoor playground, lead staff, and make sure families have a safe, fun visit. This role mixes customer service, light cleaning, event help, and front desk/cashier work, with benefits like health insurance, 401(k) match, and pet insurance.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: North Bergen, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $24–$27 per hour

Support daily restaurant operations, help lead the team, and keep guests happy. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals on shift, bonus potential, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, and paid time off.

Employer: Best Western Premier Hotels & Resorts

Location: North Bergen, NJ

Type: Part-time (11:00 PM–7:00 AM)

(11:00 PM–7:00 AM) Pay Range: $16–$18 per hour

Overnight hotel front desk role handling check-ins, calls, reservations, and nightly audit reports. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like quieter night shifts, and can work independently.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews are where you can ask for the schedule and setup you want.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.