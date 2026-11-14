North Bergen’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced hospital or clinic work, these roles all come with solid pay and big-system benefits.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: North Bergen, NJ (PMC Emergency Room)

(PMC Emergency Room) Type: Full-time, evenings

Pay: Minimum $45.20/hour (plus differentials and benefits per posting)

ER role caring for a mix of complex patients, coordinating with doctors and techs, and using the latest equipment and e-charting. Good fit if you have 6+ months RN experience, a NJ RN license, and want big-system benefits and growth (BSN in progress or willing to get it).

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: North Bergen, NJ (PMC Emergency Room)

(PMC Emergency Room) Type: Full-time, evenings, benefits-eligible

Pay: Minimum $19.85/hour

Hands-on ER support role: vitals, EKGs, blood draws, hygiene, transport, and helping nurses keep patients safe and comfortable. Great entry point if you have a CNA/MA/PCT/EMT or similar background (or want the HMH PCT Apprenticeship) and like a busy, team-focused unit.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: North Bergen, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Minimum $24.51/hour

Clinic-based role supporting a GI practice: rooming patients, vitals, EKGs and other tests, plus some front-desk and billing support. Ideal if you’re a certified MA with BLS, like steady daytime office work, and want to grow inside a large health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—big systems like Hackensack Meridian Health often list related roles once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.