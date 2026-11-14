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📋 North Bergen NJ Admin Jobs with Multiple Front Desk Roles
North Bergen has some solid front desk and medical office roles right now, with steady hours and clear pay ranges. Good options if you like helping people and keeping things organized.
Patient Navigator
- Employer: Healogics
- Location: North Bergen, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.63–$25.36 per hour
Front office role in a wound care center, helping patients with check-in, scheduling, insurance, and charts. Good fit if you have 2+ years office admin (medical preferred), can handle a fast pace, and like being the hub of a care team.
Front Desk Associate
- Employer: Best Western Hotels and Resorts
- Location: North Bergen, NJ
- Type: In-person, shifts available (7–3 pm, 3–11 pm, 11–7 am)
- Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour
Hotel front desk role greeting guests, answering phones, and handling basic office tasks. Offers 401(k), PTO, employee discounts, and training support, plus different shifts if you need flexibility.
Medical Receptionist
- Employer: NexGen Orthopedic Health and Wellness
- Location: North Bergen, NJ (with some Fridays in Paramus, NJ)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Per-diem
- Pay: $20.00–$22.00 per hour
Front desk role at an orthopedic practice: greeting patients, phones, scheduling, insurance, and copays using electronic health records. Great if you want healthcare experience and a mix of hours with a set weekday schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are also a chance to see if the fit is right for you.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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