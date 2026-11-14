North Bergen has some solid front desk and medical office roles right now, with steady hours and clear pay ranges. Good options if you like helping people and keeping things organized.

Employer: Healogics

Healogics Location: North Bergen, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.63–$25.36 per hour

Front office role in a wound care center, helping patients with check-in, scheduling, insurance, and charts. Good fit if you have 2+ years office admin (medical preferred), can handle a fast pace, and like being the hub of a care team.

Employer: Best Western Hotels and Resorts

Location: North Bergen, NJ

Type: In-person, shifts available ( 7–3 pm, 3–11 pm, 11–7 am )

In-person, shifts available ( ) Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour

Hotel front desk role greeting guests, answering phones, and handling basic office tasks. Offers 401(k), PTO, employee discounts, and training support, plus different shifts if you need flexibility.

Employer: NexGen Orthopedic Health and Wellness

Location: North Bergen, NJ (with some Fridays in Paramus, NJ)

(with some Fridays in Paramus, NJ) Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Per-diem

Pay: $20.00–$22.00 per hour

Front desk role at an orthopedic practice: greeting patients, phones, scheduling, insurance, and copays using electronic health records. Great if you want healthcare experience and a mix of hours with a set weekday schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are also a chance to see if the fit is right for you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.