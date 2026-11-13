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🏥 North Bergen NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles With $43+/hr Pay
North Bergen’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospital roles to flexible home health work. If you’re in patient care and want steady hours or per diem freedom, these are worth a look.
Physical Therapist (Full-Time) – Outpatient
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: North Bergen, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Minimum $43.05/hour
- Perks: Sign-on bonus available, comprehensive benefits (health, dental, vision, paid leave, tuition reimbursement, retirement)
Outpatient PT role focused on restoring function and preventing disability using exercise, manual therapy, and modalities. You’ll do evaluations, daily treatments, patient/family education, and work closely with a multidisciplinary team.
Registered Nurse – Emergency Room – F/T Evenings
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: North Bergen, NJ
- Type: Full-time, evening shift
- Pay: Minimum $45.20/hour
- Perks: Comprehensive benefits (health, dental, vision, paid leave, tuition reimbursement, retirement)
ER RN role caring for a variety of complex patients, with a focus on evidence-based practice, rapid assessment, and coordination across the care team. You’ll handle assessments, care planning, medication administration, and electronic documentation in a fast-paced setting.
Speech Language Pathologist – Home Health, Per Diem
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: North Bergen, NJ (serving Hudson County)
- Type: Per diem, home health
- Pay: $65.00 – $75.00 per point
Per diem SLP role providing one-on-one care to adult and geriatric clients in their homes. Offers flexible scheduling, manageable territory, tablet-based documentation, and a supportive multidisciplinary team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and roles update often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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