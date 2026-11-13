North Bergen’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospital roles to flexible home health work. If you’re in patient care and want steady hours or per diem freedom, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: North Bergen, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Minimum $43.05/hour

Perks: Sign-on bonus available, comprehensive benefits (health, dental, vision, paid leave, tuition reimbursement, retirement)

Outpatient PT role focused on restoring function and preventing disability using exercise, manual therapy, and modalities. You’ll do evaluations, daily treatments, patient/family education, and work closely with a multidisciplinary team.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: North Bergen, NJ

Type: Full-time, evening shift

Pay: Minimum $45.20/hour

Perks: Comprehensive benefits (health, dental, vision, paid leave, tuition reimbursement, retirement)

ER RN role caring for a variety of complex patients, with a focus on evidence-based practice, rapid assessment, and coordination across the care team. You’ll handle assessments, care planning, medication administration, and electronic documentation in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: North Bergen, NJ (serving Hudson County)

(serving Hudson County) Type: Per diem, home health

Pay: $65.00 – $75.00 per point

Per diem SLP role providing one-on-one care to adult and geriatric clients in their homes. Offers flexible scheduling, manageable territory, tablet-based documentation, and a supportive multidisciplinary team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and roles update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.