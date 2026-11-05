🏥 North Bergen Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

North Bergen’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic work to home health and travel gigs. Here are several solid roles hiring now in and around North Bergen, NJ.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care Location: North Bergen / Hudson County, NJ (home visits)

North Bergen / (home visits) Type: Full-time

Pay: $120,120–$129,480/year potential + $10,000 sign-on bonus

One-on-one home health PT visits with adult and geriatric clients, plus the freedom to manage your own schedule. Ideal if you want strong pay, weekly checks, mileage reimbursement, and benefits while focusing on quality care instead of clinic productivity quotas.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: North Bergen, NJ

North Bergen, NJ Type: Travel / Contract , 14 weeks, ~ 20 hrs/week , 10-hour day shifts

, 14 weeks, ~ , 10-hour day shifts Pay: $1,357 per week (based on 20 hrs/week)

Short-term travel CT Tech role with day shifts and weekly pay, great if you want flexibility and benefits that start day 1. Requires ARRT (CT), BLS, and at least 1 year of CT experience.

Employer: Northern Valley Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center

Location: North Bergen & Cresskill, NJ (in-office)

North Bergen & Cresskill, NJ (in-office) Type: Full-time, clinical

Pay: $19–$25 per hour

Hands-on Medical Assistant role working with kids and adults in a busy allergy and asthma practice. You’ll do vitals, EHR charting, allergy skin testing, PFTs/spirometry, and assist with procedures; Spanish is required, and you’ll get health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—healthcare hiring moves fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.