🛒 North Bergen Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

North Bergen has some solid front-line customer roles right now, from grocery to banking to construction support. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: ALDI

ALDI Location: North Bergen, NJ

North Bergen, NJ Salary: $20.00/hour starting , up to $22.00/hour by Year 5

, up to Type: Part-time (under 30 hours/week)

Work the registers, stock shelves, and keep the store running smoothly. Good fit if you want steady part-time hours, like moving around, and don’t mind early shifts (stockers may start as early as 5:00 a.m.).

Employer: M&T Bank

Location: North Bergen, NJ

North Bergen, NJ Salary: $25.07 – $41.79/hour

Type: Full-time

Help customers with accounts, banking needs, and basic financial solutions, with a focus on Spanish- and English-speaking clients. Great if you have sales or customer service experience and want a higher-paying, professional role with clear growth paths.

Employer: Scaffolding Today Inc

Location: North Bergen, NJ 07047

North Bergen, NJ 07047 Salary: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Office-based role handling calls, orders, and client accounts for a scaffolding company. Good for someone organized, comfortable with Microsoft Office, and interested in steady weekday work with paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, training, and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.