North Bend has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. Each pup below is already in rescue care and looking for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog (Blue Heeler mix)

Australian Cattle Dog (Blue Heeler mix) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: Northwest Rescue Collective

Location: North Bend, WA

Dante is a handsome Blue Heeler with a big personality and a sharp mind. He’s crate trained and leash trained, and he loves having his own space to settle into. This clever boy is ready for a life full of adventures, treats, and structure with a family who enjoys an active, smart dog.

For details on his full personality, home needs, and how to apply, contact Northwest Rescue Collective through his Adopt-a-Pet page.

👉 Meet Dante and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Terrier mix

Labrador Retriever / Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $650

Shelter: Northwest Rescue Collective

Location: North Bend, WA

Orla is a gentle, affectionate girl who loves being close to her people. She’s described as very sweet and loving, and she shines in a family setting:

Good with dogs: Yes, great with other dogs

Yes, great with other dogs Good with cats: Yes

Yes Good with kids: Wonderful with children

If you’re looking for a family-friendly companion who fits in with other pets, Orla could be a perfect match.

👉 Meet Orla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Black Lab / Brittany mix

Black Lab / Brittany mix Age: Adult (born 10/16/2018 )

Adult (born ) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Northwest Rescue Collective

Location: North Bend, WA

Kona is a lovely, mature lady who knows how to be a great companion and is ready to enjoy her “golden years” in comfort.

House trained: Yes, she has good house manners

Yes, she has good house manners Crate trained: Prefers not to be crated; does well relaxing in her dog bed

Prefers not to be crated; does well relaxing in her dog bed Good with dogs: Yes

Yes Good with cats: No cats , please

, please Kids: Best suited for a home with older, respectful children (per her listing)

Kona is looking for a calm, loving home where she can be part of the family and relax by your side.

👉 Meet Kona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near North Bend, WA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Share this with friends and neighbors so these pups can find their families soon, and contact Northwest Rescue Collective through the linked listings with any questions or to start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.