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🐶 Friendly North Bend Dogs Ready to Join Your Family
North Bend has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. Each pup below is already in rescue care and looking for a safe, loving home.
Dante
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog (Blue Heeler mix)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $450
- Shelter: Northwest Rescue Collective
- Location: North Bend, WA
Dante is a handsome Blue Heeler with a big personality and a sharp mind. He’s crate trained and leash trained, and he loves having his own space to settle into. This clever boy is ready for a life full of adventures, treats, and structure with a family who enjoys an active, smart dog.
For details on his full personality, home needs, and how to apply, contact Northwest Rescue Collective through his Adopt-a-Pet page.
👉 Meet Dante and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Orla
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption fee: $650
- Shelter: Northwest Rescue Collective
- Location: North Bend, WA
Orla is a gentle, affectionate girl who loves being close to her people. She’s described as very sweet and loving, and she shines in a family setting:
- Good with dogs: Yes, great with other dogs
- Good with cats: Yes
- Good with kids: Wonderful with children
If you’re looking for a family-friendly companion who fits in with other pets, Orla could be a perfect match.
👉 Meet Orla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kona
- Breed: Black Lab / Brittany mix
- Age: Adult (born 10/16/2018)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: Northwest Rescue Collective
- Location: North Bend, WA
Kona is a lovely, mature lady who knows how to be a great companion and is ready to enjoy her “golden years” in comfort.
- House trained: Yes, she has good house manners
- Crate trained: Prefers not to be crated; does well relaxing in her dog bed
- Good with dogs: Yes
- Good with cats: No cats, please
- Kids: Best suited for a home with older, respectful children (per her listing)
Kona is looking for a calm, loving home where she can be part of the family and relax by your side.
👉 Meet Kona and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near North Bend, WA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Share this with friends and neighbors so these pups can find their families soon, and contact Northwest Rescue Collective through the linked listings with any questions or to start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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