Young cat lovers in North Babylon, NY, this is your moment. These sweet kittens are full of energy, curiosity, and love, and they’re all waiting at Tender Loving Cats, Inc. for a safe, happy home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (born August 2026)

Young (born August 2026) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Tender Loving Cats, Inc.

Phone: (866) 458-8228

Personality: Victoria is a sweet, playful girl who loves chasing small ball toys and going on little “adventures” around the house. She’s affectionate but independent, enjoys attention, and is respectful of your space. A bit shy at first, but once she settles in, her friendly, outgoing side really shines.

👉 Meet Victoria and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (born August 2026)

Young (born August 2026) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Tender Loving Cats, Inc.

Phone: (866) 458-8228

Personality: Renesme is an outgoing, cuddly kitten who loves being held and doted on. She’s adventurous, curious, energetic, and playful, and she has a sweet, vocal personality with “lots to say.” She’s food-motivated and even does well with nail trims, which makes her extra easy to care for.

👉 Meet Renesme and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (born August 2026)

Young (born August 2026) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Tender Loving Cats, Inc.

Phone: (866) 458-8228

Personality: Alice is a vocal, energetic kitten with a big personality. She loves being held and showered with affection, but also has an independent side. She’s adventurous and curious, always ready to explore or chase her favorite small stuffed toys. Friendly and active, she likes to keep busy yet can also settle down and relax.

👉 Meet Alice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (born August 2026)

Young (born August 2026) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Tender Loving Cats, Inc.

Phone: (866) 458-8228

Personality: Rosalie is a sweet, gentle girl with a touch of shyness. She may need a little time to warm up, but once she feels safe, her adventurous and playful side comes out. She’s curious, energetic, and likes to explore while still respecting personal space. She’s affectionate yet independent and food-motivated, always ready to find something fun to do.

👉 Meet Rosalie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (born August 2026)

Young (born August 2026) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Tender Loving Cats, Inc.

Phone: (866) 458-8228

Personality: Jacob is a sweet, gentle boy who loves having his people close. One of his favorite things is sleeping right next to you, making him a perfect bedtime buddy. He has a nice mix of playful energy and mellow calm. Jacob is adventurous and curious, enjoys exploring, but also values his independence and respects personal space. A bit shy at first, he becomes very affectionate and friendly once he feels secure.

👉 Meet Jacob and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near North Babylon, NY, consider opening your home to one of these wonderful young cats. Call Tender Loving Cats, Inc. at (866) 458-8228 or click through the links above to start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.