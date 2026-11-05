🔧 North Augusta SC Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

North Augusta has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like staying active and keeping places looking sharp.

Employer: Zaxbys

Zaxbys Location: North Augusta, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps the restaurant clean, safe, and running smoothly with daily and deep cleaning, basic repairs, and equipment checks. Good fit if you’re handy, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want benefits, meal discounts, and chances to move up.

Employer: Dream View Landscape & Maintenance

Location: North Augusta, SC

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $14.00 – $20.00 per hour, based on experience

If you like working outside, this job has steady work doing mowing, edging, trimming, mulching, and more with commercial equipment. Great for someone with landscaping experience who wants consistent hours and a small-team feel.

Employer: National HealthCare Corporation (NHC HealthCare North Augusta)

Location: 350 Austin Graybill Road, North Augusta, SC 29860

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13 – $16 per hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Shifts: 7am–3pm and 3pm–11pm

You’ll help keep patient rooms, bathrooms, and hallways clean, plus handle laundry for a senior care center. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, uniforms, and advancement opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.