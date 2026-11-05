🏥 North Augusta Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible RN & NP Roles

North Augusta’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for nurses, NPs, and pharmacy leaders. If you want good pay and flexible hours close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: North Augusta, SC (1041 Edgefield Rd)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,000 – $197,000/year + bonuses

Lead the pharmacy team as Pharmacist in Charge, focusing on patient care, immunizations, and community outreach while running day-to-day operations. This role comes with a $20,000 sign-on bonus, strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO), and the backing of a large national employer.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Location: North Augusta, SC (in-home visits)

Type: PRN / Part-time, flexible

Pay Structure: $90–$115 per completed assessment (those averaging 20–100 visits/month earn about $1,800–$11,500/month)

Do 60-minute in-home assessments for adult and geriatric patients, reviewing medical history, meds, and social factors to improve overall care. You set your own availability (days, evenings, weekends), get mileage reimbursement and 401(k), and can grow into full-time if you want.

Employer: Helping Hands Hospice / CSRA Care Partners LLC

Location: North Augusta, SC (in-home)

Type: PRN

Pay: From $50/hour

Pick up 12-hour day shifts when it fits your life, caring for one stable home health patient per shift—ideal if you already have a full-time job and want extra income. You’ll provide one-on-one skilled nursing to former nuclear-industry workers, with PRN flexibility and the option to be W-2 or 1099.

Employer: Helping Hands Hospice / CSRA Care Partners LLC

Location: North Augusta, SC (in-home)

Type: Regular schedule, 36 hrs/week

Pay: $50/hour (about $1,800/week)

Work Monday–Wednesday, 7 AM–7 PM, caring for one patient at a time in their home, with every Thursday–Sunday off. This is a great fit if you want high hourly pay, a predictable schedule, and time to give real one-on-one care to local Cold War–era nuclear workers.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.