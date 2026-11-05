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🏥 North Augusta Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible RN & NP Roles
North Augusta’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for nurses, NPs, and pharmacy leaders. If you want good pay and flexible hours close to home, these roles are worth a look.
Pharmacy Manager - $20,000 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: North Augusta, SC (1041 Edgefield Rd)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $112,000 – $197,000/year + bonuses
Lead the pharmacy team as Pharmacist in Charge, focusing on patient care, immunizations, and community outreach while running day-to-day operations. This role comes with a $20,000 sign-on bonus, strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO), and the backing of a large national employer.
Nurse Practitioner (PRN) – In-Home Health Assessments
- Employer: Matrix Medical Network
- Location: North Augusta, SC (in-home visits)
- Type: PRN / Part-time, flexible
- Pay Structure: $90–$115 per completed assessment (those averaging 20–100 visits/month earn about $1,800–$11,500/month)
Do 60-minute in-home assessments for adult and geriatric patients, reviewing medical history, meds, and social factors to improve overall care. You set your own availability (days, evenings, weekends), get mileage reimbursement and 401(k), and can grow into full-time if you want.
PRN Registered Nurse (RN) – Home Health – $50/hr – 12-Hour Day Shifts
- Employer: Helping Hands Hospice / CSRA Care Partners LLC
- Location: North Augusta, SC (in-home)
- Type: PRN
- Pay: From $50/hour
Pick up 12-hour day shifts when it fits your life, caring for one stable home health patient per shift—ideal if you already have a full-time job and want extra income. You’ll provide one-on-one skilled nursing to former nuclear-industry workers, with PRN flexibility and the option to be W-2 or 1099.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Home Health – $50/hr – Mon–Wed Days
- Employer: Helping Hands Hospice / CSRA Care Partners LLC
- Location: North Augusta, SC (in-home)
- Type: Regular schedule, 36 hrs/week
- Pay: $50/hour (about $1,800/week)
Work Monday–Wednesday, 7 AM–7 PM, caring for one patient at a time in their home, with every Thursday–Sunday off. This is a great fit if you want high hourly pay, a predictable schedule, and time to give real one-on-one care to local Cold War–era nuclear workers.
If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good local roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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